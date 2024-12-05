Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYT. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Barclays raised their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times stock opened at $54.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $57.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

