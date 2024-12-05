Centiva Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $968,992. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.