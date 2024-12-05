Centiva Capital LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,143,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $52.55 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

