Centiva Capital LP Buys 21,290 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 102.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 747.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

SGRY opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 2.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

