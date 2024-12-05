Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,541 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Cencora worth $93,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COR opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $195.83 and a one year high of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COR

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.