Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1,552.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Cencora by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 146.5% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR opened at $248.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.83 and a 1 year high of $253.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

