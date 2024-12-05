Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,563 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.91% of Celestica worth $55,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $61,210,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 19,876.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1,697.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 233,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Celestica by 53.8% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd now owns 524,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $10,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

