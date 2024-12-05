CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 28167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCCS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.82, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.71.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,171,107.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,188.68. This represents a 50.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

