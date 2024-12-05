CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 22841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

CBS Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

