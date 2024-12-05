Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) CEO Purchases $98,246.07 in Stock

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Zanco purchased 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,246.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,798.61. This represents a 112.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Bancorp Price Performance

CLST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLST. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.