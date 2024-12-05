CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. CarMax has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

