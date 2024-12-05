Carlos Nueno Sells 2,389 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $45,267,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,291,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

