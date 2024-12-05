CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Director John N. Daly Sells 10,000 Shares

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,637.50. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CareCloud Stock Down 18.6 %

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCLD. Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 126.8% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

