Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 335,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

