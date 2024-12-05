Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDN opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $515.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

