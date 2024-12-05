Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This represents a 49.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FSK opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

