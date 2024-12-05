Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,645 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

