Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAH opened at $125.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

