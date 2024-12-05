Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Masco were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 507.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 12.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth $82,363,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

