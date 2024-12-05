Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.03 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMVM opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $250.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $62.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

