Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 1,103,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,147,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.98.

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 65.21 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

