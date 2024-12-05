Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s current price.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,060.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $129,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

