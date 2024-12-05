Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Position Increased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,009 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,122.75. The trade was a 7.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,945.40. This trade represents a 6.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,866 shares of company stock worth $416,302 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.67 million, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

