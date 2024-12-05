Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 81,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 106,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

