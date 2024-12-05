Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 5355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Stories

