Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target to GBX 100

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

OMG stock opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.77) on Thursday. Oxford Metrics has a 52 week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,510.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Metrics

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,231.26). Company insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

