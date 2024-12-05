Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Camden National by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camden National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CAC opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $50.07.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

