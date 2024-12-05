Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.