Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,307 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.08% of Caesarstone worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Caesarstone stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.17. Caesarstone Ltd. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.81.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

