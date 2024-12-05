Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

