Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $310.70 and last traded at $311.99. Approximately 290,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,752,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.54.

Specifically, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

