Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. 165,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 145,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$46.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

