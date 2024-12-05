Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Repertoire Partners LP

Repertoire Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Cable One comprises 0.9% of Repertoire Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Cable One by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cable One by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Cable One by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $409.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.28 and a 1 year high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.