Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,980 ($50.57) to GBX 4,150 ($52.73) in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.04) to GBX 2,800 ($35.58) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.31) to GBX 3,350 ($42.57) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($42.88).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,612.53 ($45.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,491.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,896 ($36.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,732 ($47.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,513.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,295.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

