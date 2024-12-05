Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge Global

(Get Free Report

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.