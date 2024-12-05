Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Stephens to Strong-Buy Rating

Stephens upgraded shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Bunge Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $82.18 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,614,000 after acquiring an additional 883,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 12,617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after acquiring an additional 878,653 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,330,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,113,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,629,000 after acquiring an additional 203,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

