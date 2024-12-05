Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.23, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.09 price target on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

