Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.6 %

BBW opened at $37.92 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,734 shares of company stock worth $2,844,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

