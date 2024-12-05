Bruce Richards Sells 4,150 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $199.23 and a one year high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

