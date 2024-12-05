Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $115.40

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.64. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,802 shares of company stock worth $3,887,838. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

