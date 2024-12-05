Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Price Target at $15.14

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,832.16. This trade represents a 10.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,006.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,416. This trade represents a 35.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 41,595 shares of company stock valued at $156,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

