Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target at $94.57

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $104.97 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

