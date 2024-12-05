Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $2.70

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DADA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.