Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $2.70

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
