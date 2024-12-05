BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,590 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,151,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 107,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,591,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This represents a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.