BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,612 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 215.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 211.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $211.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

