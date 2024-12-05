BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,819,000 after buying an additional 184,210 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

