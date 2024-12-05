BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $807,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Albemarle by 58.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 99.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

