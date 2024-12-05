BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

