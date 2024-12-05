Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Declares Dividend of $0.39

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3855 per share on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Bosideng International Stock Down 0.7 %

BSDGY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

