bluebird bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 27,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,972 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 315.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in bluebird bio by 2,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 186,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,332. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

