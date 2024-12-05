bluebird bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 27,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,972 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLUE
Institutional Trading of bluebird bio
bluebird bio Stock Performance
Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,913,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,332. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bluebird bio
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.